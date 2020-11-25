As stores prepare for Black Friday, some shoppers turn to online deals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local stores are preparing for their traditional Black Friday sales, but some are not expecting the usual crowds.

Some stores like Academy put out pre-Black Friday sales for shoppers to grab their gifts early.

A few store owners are confident shoppers will be out in person to take advantage of the sales, but others believe shoppers will shop early or online.

“We’re prepared to get them in and out as quickly as we can,” store manager of Menards, Bruce Mezera said.

Topeka’s Menards is ready to welcome Black Friday shoppers, but with the pandemic they’re not expecting a huge turnout.

“I think it’s been a big shift to online purchases to this point,” Mezera said. “There some people that have really tried taking care of themselves, and limiting or maybe changing the times they shop, where it’s not quite as busy within the store.”

While the holidays may look a little different this year, stores are working to make it easier for everyone to shop safely.

“I think the biggest thing is you do not need to rush out first thing in the morning,” Mezera explained. “We have 10 days to offer you those savings and those products. Mask protocol and all that, it’s not changing at all for us.”

“One of the things that’s nice is we got the curb side part of it where you can pull up in your car, purchase the item and load you up,” store manager of Topeka’s Academy, Steve Saunders explained. “Kind of hands-free, which has been really nice, it’s really been received well and we’ve had a lot of traffic through that.”

Topeka’s Academy Sports and Outdoors also is offering sales before the big day to help ease the crowd.

“They’re having really good deals now too, so just kind of taken advantage when you can, where you can is kind of a good idea too,” one shopper at Academy, Hannah Radke said.

The question for many is whether to keep their tradition of Black Friday shopping.

“We just decided with the pandemic, just to kind of take the year off, just to kind of make sure that everyone is being safe as possible, since we will be seeing like older family members around the holiday time,” Radke explained.

Another shopper at Academy said otherwise, “from looking at the deals I’ve seen, it seems there is a lot of lower than they have been in the past, so I feel like I want to go out in person,” Trevor McDaniel said.

“Personally I feel safe enough if i’m wearing a mask” McDaniel added.

Menards plans to open its doors 6 A.M. to 9 P.M Friday and Academy plans to open at 5 A.M. to midnight, and both with new Black Friday sales.

Most stores did cut out their Thanksgiving night hours.

