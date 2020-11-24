Two men to receive award for flooding rescue

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Safe Streets will be recognizing the recipients of its Champion of Character award via Zoom.

The Safe Streets Coalition says it will recognize the recipients of the Champion of Character award on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at noon via Zoom. It said the award is given for demonstrating character improving the health, safety and quality of life in the community.

According to Safe Streets, its December Champions of Character are Eric Connell and Jim Weaver.

Safe Streets said on July 30, 2020, Peggy Welsh was driving through heavy rain when a manhole cover popped off a storm drain and stranded her car. It said her car was flooding with water and her engine stalled making the electrical system that controlled the windows and sunroof short out. It said she was trapped in the car with water up to her waist as her car floated in the water. It said Connell and Weaver went into the water and rescued Welsh from her car.

According to Safe Streets, Connell and weaver are being recognized for showing Attentiveness, Availability, Boldness, Compassion and Initiative.

Safe Streets said anyone can make nominations for Character Champions by contacting it at 785-266-4606 or jwilson@safestreets.org.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.