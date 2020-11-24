Advertisement

Turkey pardons on the menu at White House ceremony

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — In an annual Thanksgiving tradition, President Donald Trump will offer a reprieve to a pair of meaty turkeys as he makes a public appearance Tuesday following the Nov. 3 elections.

The National Turkey Federation is presenting the two birds. They are named Corn and Cob in honor of their home state of Iowa. One will be declared the national Thanksgiving turkey, though both will retire to a new home on the campus of Iowa State University.

It’s not the first time the typically light-hearted turkey pardon ceremony has taken place in a tense time for the nation.

Trump used last year’s pardon to make jokes about the impeachment process. The House would go on to approve two articles of impeachment the next month and the Senate would subsequently vote to acquit him.

In 2018, Trump’s joked about one of the turkeys contesting the pardon election. The scenario he described bears a striking resemblance to the one he faces today.

“This was a fair election,” the president joked. “Unfortunately, Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount, and we’re still fighting with Carrots. But I will tell you, we’ve come to a conclusion. Carrots. I’m sorry to tell you, the result did not change. That’s too bad for Carrots.”

The practice of sending a turkey to a farm became the norm under President Ronald Reagan. But George H.W. Bush established the annual turkey pardon tradition in 1989 by sparing a 50-pound (23-kilogram) bird as animal rights activists picketed nearby.

While "Corn" and "Cob" are getting ready for their big appearance tomorrow, don't forget to VOTE for National Thanksgiving Turkey! http://45.wh.gov/6NoVrD

Posted by The White House on Monday, November 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus
Topeka’s St. Francis hospital above capacity
Stormont Vail
Stormont hits 103 COVID-19 inpatients, may need to transfer to other facilities
A 35-year-old Topeka man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle, rollover crash Sunday...
Topeka man seriously injured in rollover crash in Douglas County
A 62-year-old woman was in the Riley County Jail in connection with multiple thefts from the...
Manhattan woman arrested in repeated thefts from Walmart
Rashone C. Terrell, 37, of Topeka, was arrested Sunday morning in Holton after a brief police...
Topeka man arrested in Holton after short vehicle pursuit

Latest News

In this Monday, Jan. 2, 1990, file photo, David Dinkins delivers his first speech as mayor of...
New York City’s first Black mayor, David Dinkins, dies at 93
Guilty pleas were entered by Purdue board chairperson Steve Miller on behalf of the company.
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma pleads guilty in criminal case
1st Judicial District Nominating Commission set to interview nominees for judge vacancy
Jack Antonoff arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles....
A Grammys savage: Beyoncé leads with 9 nominations
President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, prepares to speak...
Biden win over Trump in Nevada made official by court