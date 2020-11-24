Tuesday forecast: A rainy day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain is likely today especially this afternoon and continuing tonight. After the storm system moves out early tomorrow morning dry conditions are expected the rest of the week.

There does remain uncertainty on the storm system through tonight on whether there will be a wintry mix overnight in some areas. Regardless think temperatures will remain above freezing so impacts will be minimal. After today’s storm system the rest of the 8 day is dry. It was mentioned yesterday that there were model differences in a storm system this weekend and there still remains a difference between the models but it’s now mainly south of I-70 where one of the models is hinting at rain (not snow like it did yesterday). While the other model keeps the area completely dry, have compromised with partly sunny skies Sunday.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Scattered showers with isolated t-storms. Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds S 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Rain continues with isolated t-storms. Lows in the 30s. Winds SE/NW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Other than a few isolated rain showers east of HWY 75 before 9am it’ll be dry. The question is how quickly will clouds clear out. Regardless highs will likely remain in the 40s (mid-upper 40s for most ares). Winds NW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

After a frosty start to Thanksgiving in the morning, the afternoon will be great with highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

After Thursday reinforcing shots of colder air push through, one for Friday then again Sunday. The one Sunday will come in late which will set up for lows potentially in the upper teens and low 20s Monday morning.

In the extended forecast next Wednesday and Thursday is another possible storm system that may impact the area with one model remaining completely dry. Much like the differences over the weekend so check back daily for updates.

Taking Action:

Rain is likely today into tonight, have the umbrella handy, t-storms are possible as well.

Thanksgiving is going to be a perfect day weather-wise to spend some time outside and allow for proper social distancing or having the windows open if you are inside with a small gathering.

Model differences exist on whether or not there will be precipitation this weekend, specifically Sunday so keep checking back for updates.



