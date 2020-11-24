Advertisement

Trinity Presbyterian Church to distribute Farmers to Families boxes

(WABI)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Trinity Presbyterian Church will be assisting Farmers to Families on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Trinity Presbyterian Church says it has once again been asked to be the Final Mile distributor of the Farmers to Families food box program. It said it is concerned that Topekans may think the program has ended due to not having distribution on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

According to Trinity Presbyterian, it is getting an extra pallet of food boxes for the upcoming distribution. It said all boxes contain fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses and a gallon of milk.

The church said the distribution will be held at 4647 SW 21st St. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, starting at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus
Topeka’s St. Francis hospital above capacity
Stormont Vail
Stormont hits 103 COVID-19 inpatients, may need to transfer to other facilities
A 35-year-old Topeka man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle, rollover crash Sunday...
Topeka man seriously injured in rollover crash in Douglas County
A 62-year-old woman was in the Riley County Jail in connection with multiple thefts from the...
Manhattan woman arrested in repeated thefts from Walmart
Rashone C. Terrell, 37, of Topeka, was arrested Sunday morning in Holton after a brief police...
Topeka man arrested in Holton after short vehicle pursuit

Latest News

1st Judicial District Nominating Commission set to interview nominees for judge vacancy
Eisenhower Middle School hands out Thanksgiving meal baskets to selected families
Midday in Kansas
Leadership Kansas names Alumnus of the Year
A concert film featuring Taylor Swift performing songs from her new album is coming to Disney+.
Taylor Swift ‘folklore’ concert film coming to Disney+