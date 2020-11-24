Trinity Presbyterian Church to distribute Farmers to Families boxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Trinity Presbyterian Church will be assisting Farmers to Families on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Trinity Presbyterian Church says it has once again been asked to be the Final Mile distributor of the Farmers to Families food box program. It said it is concerned that Topekans may think the program has ended due to not having distribution on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

According to Trinity Presbyterian, it is getting an extra pallet of food boxes for the upcoming distribution. It said all boxes contain fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses and a gallon of milk.

The church said the distribution will be held at 4647 SW 21st St. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, starting at 1 p.m.

