Topeka’s St. Francis hospital above capacity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus exceeded patient capacity Monday.

In its daily dashboard, TUKHS St. Francis reported critical care beds were 111 percent capacity, while its medical/surgical beds were 100 percent filled. The hospital was caring for 40 COVID-positive inpatients Monday, two fewer than Friday.

Like many facilities, St. Francis has said it is struggling not only with higher patient counts from COVID as well as other illnesses, but also increased numbers of staff away from the workplace due to community exposure quarantines. Monday’s dashboard showed 54 staff members were isolating.

St. Francis spokesperson Nancy Burkhardt cautioned the dashboard is a moment-in-time status that changes as patients are discharged and admitted, and as staff becomes available. She said the hospital’s situation had improved by Monday evening, and was anticipated to improve further Tuesday with several staff members coming off quarantine.

If capacity stays at 100 percent, Burkhardt said the first decision would be whether to accept transfers from outlying hospitals.

“We need the community’s help to slow the spread of the virus. We are asking everyone to please wear a mask, physical distance and please stay home as much as possible,” she said.

Earlier in the day. Stormont Vail announced it was caring for 103 COVID-positive inpatients and may have to transfer people needing a medical/surgical or COVID bed to another facility.

