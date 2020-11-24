Advertisement

Topeka’s St. Francis hospital above capacity

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus
The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus exceeded patient capacity Monday.

In its daily dashboard, TUKHS St. Francis reported critical care beds were 111 percent capacity, while its medical/surgical beds were 100 percent filled. The hospital was caring for 40 COVID-positive inpatients Monday, two fewer than Friday.

Like many facilities, St. Francis has said it is struggling not only with higher patient counts from COVID as well as other illnesses, but also increased numbers of staff away from the workplace due to community exposure quarantines. Monday’s dashboard showed 54 staff members were isolating.

St. Francis spokesperson Nancy Burkhardt cautioned the dashboard is a moment-in-time status that changes as patients are discharged and admitted, and as staff becomes available. She said the hospital’s situation had improved by Monday evening, and was anticipated to improve further Tuesday with several staff members coming off quarantine.

If capacity stays at 100 percent, Burkhardt said the first decision would be whether to accept transfers from outlying hospitals.

“We need the community’s help to slow the spread of the virus. We are asking everyone to please wear a mask, physical distance and please stay home as much as possible,” she said.

Earlier in the day. Stormont Vail announced it was caring for 103 COVID-positive inpatients and may have to transfer people needing a medical/surgical or COVID bed to another facility.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Kansas Sheriffs are looking for a suspect of an armed robbery.
Two suspects from Saturday armed robberies in custody
Some Shawnee Co. bars and restaurants caught staying open despite new health order
Topeka woman in custody following late morning pursuit, standoff
Stormont Vail
Topeka’s Stormont Vail requests emergency staffing assistance from the state
A 35-year-old Topeka man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle, rollover crash Sunday...
Topeka man seriously injured in rollover crash in Douglas County

Latest News

Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections Director Brian Cole (standing R) presents to Shawnee Co....
Law enforcement agencies partner to fund mental health support
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas
Moran: POTUS has right to recounts, but should begin transition courtesies
Sammi Peterson, a blood donor, shows off her free Chiefs shirt following a blood donation...
Community Blood Center encourages donations with Chiefs partnership
Sammi Peterson, a blood donor, shows off her free Chiefs shirt following a blood donation...
Community Blood Center encourages donations with Chiefs partnership