Topeka couple arrested on drug counts after traffic stop in Jackson County

HOYT, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka couple was arrested in connection with drug possession following a Saturday morning traffic stop in Hoyt, authorities said.

The pair, identified as Michael J. Andrews, 52, and Jennifer A. Courtney, were arrested in connection with drug charges, said Hoyt Police Chief Dan Wentling.

Andrews, whow as driving the vehicle, and Courtney, who was a passenger, were arrested after being stopped by a Hoyt police officer for a traffic infraction.

After a subsequent search of the vehicle, Wentling said, suspected drugs, paraphernalia and a weapon were located.

Andrews was booked into the Jackson County Jail in Holton in connection with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal possession of a firearm; and traffic infractions.

He remained in jail on Tuesday morning on a $15,000 bond, authorities said.

Courtney was booked into the Jackson County Jail in connection with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was released from jail after posting a $2,500 bond, authorities said.

