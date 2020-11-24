Advertisement

To wave or not to wave: Not all wild animals want to be friends, National Park Service says

You shouldn’t wave at everything in a national park
The National Park Service says you don't want to wave at a bison.
The National Park Service says you don't want to wave at a bison.(Source: National Park Service)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Never say the National Park Service doesn’t have a sense of humor.

A Facebook post on outdoor social distancing takes it to the next level, especially when it comes to dealing with the creatures you might encounter in one of America’s national parks.

Called “Recreate Responsibly,” the graphic shows the proper spacing you should use between everything from people to bison.

Animal and suggested spacing:

  • People: 6 feet and it’s OK to wave
  • Bear: 300 feet and waving is still OK
  • Moose: 300 feet and a friendly gesture isn’t a problem
  • Bison: Start running, you “shouldn’t have been waving”

Remember to space it out, watch the waving, and recreate responsibly. National parks across the country provide endless...

Posted by National Park Service on Friday, November 20, 2020

The National Park Service post has been shared more than 19,000 times and has over 70,000 likes, smiley faces and loves.

Visitors to the country’s national parks regularly run afoul of their wild creatures by getting too close.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus
Topeka’s St. Francis hospital above capacity
Stormont Vail
Stormont hits 103 COVID-19 inpatients, may need to transfer to other facilities
A 35-year-old Topeka man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle, rollover crash Sunday...
Topeka man seriously injured in rollover crash in Douglas County
A 62-year-old woman was in the Riley County Jail in connection with multiple thefts from the...
Manhattan woman arrested in repeated thefts from Walmart
Rashone C. Terrell, 37, of Topeka, was arrested Sunday morning in Holton after a brief police...
Topeka man arrested in Holton after short vehicle pursuit

Latest News

Sen. Jerry Moran (center) joins members of Operation Food Secure for a food distribution at...
Sen. Moran joins Operation Food Secure for distribution in Oakland
An arch formation is illuminated by the light of the full moon at Arches National Park.
November’s full beaver moon rises at month’s end
A view of the Trump Tower in New York City.
Man pleads guilty in plot to attack White House, Trump Tower
Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) speaks outside Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, KS.
Sen. Moran looks to help Stormont Vail Hospital capacity
Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) at Stormont Vail Hospital.
Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) at Stormont Vail Hospital.