Three new openings in Kansas Main Street program announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced three new openings in programs to revitalize downtown corridors and strengthen economic development.

Governor Laura Kelly says the Kansas Main Street program will be accepting applications for up to three new communities interested in revitalizing their downtown corridors and strengthening their economic development. She said the Main Street program was designed to develop and strengthen downtowns and has been a proven success for rural communities throughout Kansas.

“My administration re-implemented Main Street in 2019 because we are committed to providing Kansas communities with the tools and resources they need to prosper,” Governor Kelly said. “Through the program, businesses can access essential technical services, networking, and other training opportunities that will assist their efforts to recruit and retain businesses, and keep talented young professionals in the towns they grew up in. I encourage any community looking to revitalize their downtown to apply.”

According to Gov. Kelly, during the program’s first 27 years, over $600 million in redevelopment was invested and designated to Kansas Main Street communities. She said during that same time, almost 4,000 small businesses were started which created over 8,600 new jobs.

Gov. Kelly said those wishing to submit an application will be required to attend an application workshop first, which is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. She said the virtual workshop will explain the approach and the process for successfully completing applications. It said participants must register for the workshop. She said applications are required to be submitted no later than Jan. 29, 2021, and new communities chosen as part of a competitive process will be announced in mid-February.

According to the Kansas Governor, the Kansas Main Street program was originally launched in 1985 and has helped dozens of rural communities work to ensure their downtowns remain viable. She said the program was ended during the Brownback administration in 2012 and was brought back in late 2019 under her administration. She said there are now 25 designated communities in the program, with all participating in a competitive process to be chosen.

Gov. Kelly said the Kansas Main Street program is a cornerstone of the Community Development Division in the Kansas Department of Commerce.

“The Main Street model works, period,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Now that Governor Kelly and the Office of Rural Prosperity have reinstated the Kansas Main Streets, our communities once again have the tools they need to breathe new life into their communities and historic commercial districts. This is a terrific opportunity for communities to change their trajectory by committing themselves to a focused effort to strengthen their downtowns.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the program is affiliated with the National Main Street Center. She said Main Street is a self-help, technical assistance program targeting revitalization and preservation of downtown districts through the development of a comprehensive strategy based on organization, design, promotion and economic restructuring. She said while there are no federal funds directly provided to communities, designated cities are eligible for training and technical assistance to help them become self-sufficient in downtown revitalization.

“The Main Street Approach has been around nationally since the 1980s and is a proven economic development tool, especially for small, rural communities,” said Scott Sewell, director of the Kansas Main Street program. “Opening up the program to more communities in Kansas is yet another positive step for the State of Kansas.”

