Stormont Vail lights up for the holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail was lit up for the holidays Monday night.

The hospital held their annual “Warm & Thankful” celebration, lighting up the main entrance.

A bin was also placed outside of the main entrance to collect donations for children in the community, including winter wear, crayons, and earbuds.

The event was streamed live on the Stormont Vail Facebook page.

Join us tonight on Facebook as we flip the switch on the lights at Stormont Vail Hospital. Donations are being accepted for local schools at the entrance of the Hospital. #wetogether Posted by Stormont Vail Health on Monday, November 23, 2020

