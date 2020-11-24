Stormont Vail lights up for the holidays
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail was lit up for the holidays Monday night.
The hospital held their annual “Warm & Thankful” celebration, lighting up the main entrance.
A bin was also placed outside of the main entrance to collect donations for children in the community, including winter wear, crayons, and earbuds.
The event was streamed live on the Stormont Vail Facebook page.
