SMPD reminds residents of juvenile curfew as violations rise

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of St. Marys Police Department is reminding residents of a few ordinances as violations are on the rise.

The City of St. Marys Police Department says in a Facebook post that while many are still itching to get out of the house, it is reminding residents of two ordinances that they have seen increasing violations on.

SMPD understands it’s 2020, and people are just trying to get out of the house and have a good time, a reminder on two...

Posted by City of St. Marys Police and Fire Department on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

SMPD said the city has a juvenile curfew. It said residents under 18 years old cannot be out of their homes between midnight and 5 a.m. every day of the week unless accompanied by an adult or directly on the way home or to employment. It said it continues to catch groups of juveniles hanging out in the city late at night. It said a juvenile curfew is meant to prevent crime and increase safety as minors that are out late are at the highest risk of committing a crime or being a victim of a crime.

According to SMPD, the second ordinances is related to alcohol consumption in city parks, which is prohibited unless the City Commission has given the resident a special event permit. It said pouring drinks into a plastic cup at the park is still considered consuming alcohol and is still prohibited. It said this includes both Riverside and Rail Road Park.

SMPD said it thanks residents for their attention to these ordinances and for their efforts in keeping the city safe.

