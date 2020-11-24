Shocker men’s basketball team out of tournament due to COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita State University Men’s Basketball team will have to wait at least another week to start its season after the university’s athletic department announced Monday night that the team will not be participating in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic set for Wednesday through Friday in Sioux Falls, S.D. Wichita State Athletics said this comes after “multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the team travel party.” The university did not specify if any players or coaches tested positive for the virus.

Wichita State said tests were conducted Monday shortly after the team arrived in Sioux Falls.

“Per tournament policy, teams are to be removed from the event if any member of the travel party tests positive,” Wichita State Athletics explained.

WSU was set to open its season with three games in three days at the Sanford Pentagon, beginning Wednesday night against Utah State.

Instead, the team will return to Wichita on Tuesday, Wichita State Athletics said.

“Separate arrangements will be made to safely transport infected personnel and any close contact cases.”

No decision has been made regarding next week’s home game, Wichita State Athletics said. The Shockers’ hope opener is set for next Wednesday (Dec. 2) against Oral Roberts. Wichita State then is set to face Missouri at home on Dec. 6 before wrapping up its regular-season schedule on Dec. 12 at home against Oklahoma State.

