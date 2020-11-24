Shawnee Co. Court suspends weekend jail time, changes traffic dockets

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Court is suspending its weekend jail time and making changes to its traffic dockets.

The Shawnee County Court says due to COVID-19 it is alerting the public that it has suspended its weekend jail time options and made changes to its traffic dockets throughout the month of December.

According to the Court, Tuesday morning traffic dockets at 8 and 10 a.m. have been canceled through Dec. 31. It said afternoon traffic hearings and trials will resume as scheduled.

The Court said residents should contact the District Attorney’s Office at 785-251-4225 or by email with the subject line reading “Traffic” to datraffic@snco.us. It said the DA’s Office is working diligently to resolve cases without requiring court appearances.

According to the Court, Monday DUI Dockets will continue as scheduled.

The Court said all previously scheduled jail time has been postponed effective immediately and will be rescheduled after Jan. 8, 2021. It said residents should call the court at 785-251-6310 to reschedule their time.

For more information, click here.

