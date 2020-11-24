SCHD to host Wednesday news conference
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department will be holding a Wednesday news conference.
The Shawnee County Health Department says it will host a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 3 p.m. to discuss COVID-19 updates.
SCHD said the conference will be livestreamed through its COVID-19 updates webpage and will be cross-posted on its Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.