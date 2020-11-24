Advertisement

SCHD to host Wednesday news conference

(MGM)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department will be holding a Wednesday news conference.

The Shawnee County Health Department says it will host a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 3 p.m. to discuss COVID-19 updates.

SCHD said the conference will be livestreamed through its COVID-19 updates webpage and will be cross-posted on its Facebook page.

