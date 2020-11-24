Advertisement

Osage Co. strongly recommends masks, no mandate issued

mask wearing
mask wearing(KFYR-TV)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County has adopted a face covering protocol recommending the use of masks.

The county’s health dept. says it recognizes face coverings will reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community, and strongly recommends them when in public. They say a mandate would unenforceable at the county level.

The protocol also enables schools, businesses and other places to require masks if they choose to do so.

Here is the face covering protocol and the county resolution adopted by the Osage County Commissioners/Board of Health today.

Posted by Osage County Health Department on Monday, November 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Kansas Sheriffs are looking for a suspect of an armed robbery.
Two suspects from Saturday armed robberies in custody
Some Shawnee Co. bars and restaurants caught staying open despite new health order
Topeka woman in custody following late morning pursuit, standoff
Stormont Vail
Topeka’s Stormont Vail requests emergency staffing assistance from the state
A 35-year-old Topeka man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle, rollover crash Sunday...
Topeka man seriously injured in rollover crash in Douglas County

Latest News

Hazel Hill Chocolate
Local entrepreneur gives incentive to “shop small”
Stormont Vail's annual Warm & Thankful celebration
Stormont Vail lights up for the holidays
Gun Sales
Gun Sales surging this year
Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections Director Brian Cole (standing R) presents to Shawnee Co....
Law enforcement agencies partner to fund mental health support