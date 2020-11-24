Osage Co. strongly recommends masks, no mandate issued

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County has adopted a face covering protocol recommending the use of masks.

The county’s health dept. says it recognizes face coverings will reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community, and strongly recommends them when in public. They say a mandate would unenforceable at the county level.

The protocol also enables schools, businesses and other places to require masks if they choose to do so.

Here is the face covering protocol and the county resolution adopted by the Osage County Commissioners/Board of Health today. Posted by Osage County Health Department on Monday, November 23, 2020

