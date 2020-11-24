Osage Co. strongly recommends masks, no mandate issued
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County has adopted a face covering protocol recommending the use of masks.
The county’s health dept. says it recognizes face coverings will reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community, and strongly recommends them when in public. They say a mandate would unenforceable at the county level.
The protocol also enables schools, businesses and other places to require masks if they choose to do so.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.