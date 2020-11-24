NRH physicians gift funds to Greater Emporia Disaster Relief Fund

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Physicians from Newman Regional Health have gifted $2,500 to the Greater Emporia Disaster Relief Fund.

Newman Regional Health says its medical staff has announced a $2,500 donation to benefit the Greater Emporia Disaster Relief Fund hoping to provide relief and happiness for many during the holiday season.

NRH said medical staff includes independent, contracted, employed family physicians and specialists licensed by the Kansas Board of Healing Arts and credentialed by it to provide medical care in inpatient and outpatient settings.



“In lieu of the Annual Christmas Full Medical Staff meeting, our community physicians wanted to give back to the local community at this time of need,” said Dr. Alana Longwell, Chief Medical Officer at Newman Regional Health. “We are witnessing firsthand what the COVID-19 pandemic is doing for the health of our community and the impact that it is having on local businesses and families. If this gift is able to provide even a small glimpse of relief and hope during this time, it accomplishes our goal.”

According to NRH, the Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund is dedicated to supporting the needs of area businesses and nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic. It said the Emporia Community Foundation, Emporia Main Street, KVOE and the United Way of the Flint Hills have teamed up to extend its reach in order to support the needs of businesses, nonprofits and individuals in Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Wabaunsee and Woodson counties around COVID-19 relief.

“The Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund is grateful for this gift from those who have given so much to area residents during this pandemic,” said Becky Nurnberg, Emporia Community Foundation Executive Director. “By working together, many have been helped during this time of need from the generosity of the community and this latest donation is greatly appreciated.”

