MIAA plans to hold women’s soccer, volleyball seasons in spring of 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After postponing the 2020 fall season, the MIAA plans to hold women’s soccer and volleyball seasons in the spring of 2021.

Volleyball will begin the week of Feb. 22 and go through the week of April 11.

Teams will each play an eight-match schedule against teams in their division based on their school’s location. Teams will also be allowed to schedule up to the NCAA cap of 20 contests in addition to the eight-match conference schedule.

For soccer, the MIAA will play a six-match schedule with two postseason matches.

The soccer season will begin the week of March 29 and end the week of April 26. Schools can schedule up to the NCAA cap of 14 contests along with the six-match conference schedule.

No formal MIAA Champion will be crowned for either sport for the 2020-21 season.

Both Washburn and Emporia State are MIAA members.

