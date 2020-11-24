Marshall Co. reports almost 200 new cases of COVID-19

MARSHALL CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Marshall County has reported almost 200 cases of COVID-19 in its Monday update.

On Monday, the Marshall County Health Department recorded 195 positive cases of COVID-19 in its update. It said this brings its county total up to 514 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 319 recoveries.

Marshall County says it currently has seven hospitalizations related to COVID-19 and five deaths.

According to the county, five additional tests are still pending.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.