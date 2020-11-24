Local entrepreneur gives incentive to “shop small”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cody Foster says there’s no doubt small businesses are taking a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The co-founder of Advisors Excel is seeing it with the downtown businesses in which he’s a partner. It’s why he’s decided to put up some of his own cash to help out a few of his fellow entrepreneurs.

“I don’t think people realize how thin of a thread some of these businesses are hanging on by. They’ve been decimated by this,” Foster said. “I know people in leadership have had to make really, really tough decisions and I don’t fault any of those decisions, but there’s no doubt the decisions have impacted small local businesses much more than anybody else.”

Foster and his wife donated 100, $5 credits to four local businesses: Dialogue Coffee House, 4009 SW 29th St.; Hazel Hill Chocolate, 724 S. Kansas Ave.; Paradise Donuts, 1620 SW 6th Ave.; and Brew Bank, 822 S. Kansas Ave. The credits are available starting Tuesday, Nov. 24, first-come, first-served, and one per family.

“All I would ask is you consider buying something additional and/or tip well,” Foster wrote in a series of tweets Monday, announcing his effort.

He told 13 NEWS the goal is to give people incentive to shop the local businesses.

“(This week is) Black Friday sales and you can get TVs for cheap at Walmart or Target or Amazon, but your neighbors are going to need you to support them,” Foster said.

Foster said small businesses are struggling right now, so it’s more important than ever to keep dollars local during the holiday shopping season.

“Small business owners are our next-door neighbors. They’re the people in our community making a difference,” Foster said. “If there’s a restaurant that you would be sad if it’s out of business, then you better go support it this week and this weekend and over the next coming weeks because there’s a chance it won’t be in business soon.”

Foster said he may donate the incentive to more small businesses in the weeks ahead, so stay tuned!

