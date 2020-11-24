Leadership Kansas names Alumnus of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leadership Kansas has named its 2020 Alumnus of the Year.

Leadership Kansas says it has named Jenifer Sanderson as its 2020 Jim Edwards Alumnus of the Year Award.

“This prestigious award is given to LK alumni who either have distinguished themselves by their contributions to the Leadership Kansas Program or have achieved a high degree of professional success after participating in the Program,” said Jeff Chapman, Executive Director of Leadership Kansas. “Since graduating from LK in 2009, Jenifer has shown tremendous leadership as an entrepreneur, a volunteer in her community and through her continued involvement in Leadership Kansas.”

According to Leadership Kansas, Sanderson is the owner and investor in a handful of entities including real estate and oil production. It said she is currently serving on the Board of Directors of the Sherman County Convention and Visitors Bureau and is Board Chair of the Northwest Tech Endowment Foundation.

Leadership Kansas said she also served in many of its alumni leadership roles including the Goodland Local Chair, Statewide Chair and Board of Trustees Chair. It said she currently is serving as the chair of its new Emerging Leaders program which will launch in 2021.

According to LK, previous recipients of the award include David Dillon, former Kroger Foods CEO; Bill Graves, former Kansas Governor; Dave Murfin, President, Murfin Drilling Company, Inc.; and Barbara Ballard, Senior Associate Director, Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics and Kansas State Representative.

