Law enforcement agencies partner to fund mental health support

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those in need of mental health resources will soon have added support at law enforcement agencies in Shawnee County.

At their meeting Monday, commissioners approved and agreement between the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Corrections, the Topeka Police Department and Valeo Behavioral Health to split costs for a full-time employee in the crisis response program.

County Corrections Director Brian Cole said the employee will provide expertise for when a person may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

”This is a valuable program when it comes to providing alternatives to incarceration it enhances officer and first responder safety and security and also provides valuable services to the consumer/client in our community,” he said.

“This is the way it should be done, being able to put those mental health experts with law enforcement because we’re not mental health experts and they’re able to diffuse conflict they’re able to understand the case.”

Cole estimates the post can save taxpayers between $100,000-200,000 per year by keeping people out of jail.

