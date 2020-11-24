Kansas communities to see airport improvement funding
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation has announced new Kansas airport improvement projects.
The Kansas Department of Transportation says 32 projects have been chosen for Kansas Airport Improvement Program funding for planning, constructing or rehabilitating public-use general aviation airports.
According to KDOT, KAIP gets $5 million each year through the IKE transportation program and requires that airport sponsors must share in the project costs by paying a minimum of 5% of the total project.
“Aviation currently represents $20.6 billion in total economic impact for the State of Kansas,” said Gov. Laura Kelly. “Working together, the Kansas Department of Transportation, the Federal Aviation Administration and local communities are enhancing the safety of our transportation infrastructure and expanding this economic impact.”
KDOT said the selection board prioritized airport improvements that give the greatest impact across the entire state. It said most projects contribute to flight safety and positive economic impact for the region.
“Aviation is a particularly important mode of transportation for Kansas industry and the delivery of healthcare services and disaster relief,” said Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. “These airport improvements are a few of many important efforts to empower aviation economic growth across our entire state.”
“KDOT’s Division of Aviation reviewed 93 project applications this year with a combined total project value of over $27 million,” said Bob Brock, Director of Aviation. “The 32 projects we’ve selected will have positive impacts on the health, safety and economy of our state.”
According to KDOT, the following communities have been chosen for the funding:
- ATCHISON – Replace 12,800 square feet of apron and taxiway in front of the north hangar - $144,000
- CHANUTE – Reconstruct pavement in front of community hangar - $72,000
- DODGE CITY – Crack seal runway - $25,461
- ELKHART / MORTON COUNTY – 5% match to FAA grant for runway rehabilitation - $36,750
- ELKHART / MORTON COUNTY – Replace runway lighting system - $12,733
- EMPORIA – Design runway extension - $154,850
- FORT SCOTT – Upgrade fueling system - $17,0005
- GOODLAND – Continue Taxiway B replacement - $342,000
- GREAT BEND – Mill and overlay 2,000 feet of Taxiway A - $148,950
- HIAWATHA – Install edge lighting on Runway 10/28 - $136,000
- KINSLEY – Crack and slurry seal and replace markings on taxiway and Runway 18/36 - $235,000
- LAKIN / KEARNY COUNTY – Asphalt overlay/crack sealing/replace runway markings - $96,840
- LAWRENCE – Repair hangar-adjacent pavements - $184,435
- LEAVENWORTH – Replace fuel dispenser damaged in flooding - $35,550
- NESS CITY – Automated Weather Observation System (AWOS) - $214,500
- OLATHE / JOHNSON COUNTY – Security gates - $140,250
- OLATHE / JOHNSON COUNTY – Crack sealing materials - $14,400
- OLATHE / NEW CENTURY – Replace air traffic control recorders - $51,000
- OLATHE / NEW CENTURY – Security gates - $140,250
- OLATHE / NEW CENTURY – Crack sealing materials - $14,400
- PARSONS / TRI CITY – Taxiway A rehabilitation - $135,000
- PRATT – Rehabilitate fueling/tiedown apron - $180,000
- ROSE HILL – Add security gates - $51,000
- ROSE HILL – Crack seal taxiways and runways - $13,500
- SABETHA – Survey, Airport Layout Plan and obstacle evaluation - $285,000
- SCOTT CITY – Construct new taxiway connections - $142,080
- SMITH CENTER – Resealing concrete joints and remarking Runway 14/32 - $235,155
- ST. FRANCIS / CHEYENNE COUNTY – Extend taxiway for new business - $157,500
- ST. FRANCIS / CHEYENNE COUNTY – Install light pole with LEDs - $15,750
- SYRACUSE – Crack seal asphalt damaged by snow plowing - $18,000
- ULYSSES – Rehabilitate Runway 17/35 - $570,000
- ULYSSES – Replace runway edge lights - $381,000
- WINFIELD – Construct new taxi lanes to new hangars - $288,000
