Kansas communities to see airport improvement funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation has announced new Kansas airport improvement projects.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says 32 projects have been chosen for Kansas Airport Improvement Program funding for planning, constructing or rehabilitating public-use general aviation airports.

According to KDOT, KAIP gets $5 million each year through the IKE transportation program and requires that airport sponsors must share in the project costs by paying a minimum of 5% of the total project.

“Aviation currently represents $20.6 billion in total economic impact for the State of Kansas,” said Gov. Laura Kelly. “Working together, the Kansas Department of Transportation, the Federal Aviation Administration and local communities are enhancing the safety of our transportation infrastructure and expanding this economic impact.”

KDOT said the selection board prioritized airport improvements that give the greatest impact across the entire state. It said most projects contribute to flight safety and positive economic impact for the region.

“Aviation is a particularly important mode of transportation for Kansas industry and the delivery of healthcare services and disaster relief,” said Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. “These airport improvements are a few of many important efforts to empower aviation economic growth across our entire state.”

“KDOT’s Division of Aviation reviewed 93 project applications this year with a combined total project value of over $27 million,” said Bob Brock, Director of Aviation. “The 32 projects we’ve selected will have positive impacts on the health, safety and economy of our state.”

According to KDOT, the following communities have been chosen for the funding:

ATCHISON – Replace 12,800 square feet of apron and taxiway in front of the north hangar - $144,000

CHANUTE – Reconstruct pavement in front of community hangar - $72,000

DODGE CITY – Crack seal runway - $25,461

ELKHART / MORTON COUNTY – 5% match to FAA grant for runway rehabilitation - $36,750

ELKHART / MORTON COUNTY – Replace runway lighting system - $12,733

EMPORIA – Design runway extension - $154,850

FORT SCOTT – Upgrade fueling system - $17,0005

GOODLAND – Continue Taxiway B replacement - $342,000

GREAT BEND – Mill and overlay 2,000 feet of Taxiway A - $148,950

HIAWATHA – Install edge lighting on Runway 10/28 - $136,000

KINSLEY – Crack and slurry seal and replace markings on taxiway and Runway 18/36 - $235,000

LAKIN / KEARNY COUNTY – Asphalt overlay/crack sealing/replace runway markings - $96,840

LAWRENCE – Repair hangar-adjacent pavements - $184,435

LEAVENWORTH – Replace fuel dispenser damaged in flooding - $35,550

NESS CITY – Automated Weather Observation System (AWOS) - $214,500

OLATHE / JOHNSON COUNTY – Security gates - $140,250

OLATHE / JOHNSON COUNTY – Crack sealing materials - $14,400

OLATHE / NEW CENTURY – Replace air traffic control recorders - $51,000

OLATHE / NEW CENTURY – Security gates - $140,250

OLATHE / NEW CENTURY – Crack sealing materials - $14,400

PARSONS / TRI CITY – Taxiway A rehabilitation - $135,000

PRATT – Rehabilitate fueling/tiedown apron - $180,000

ROSE HILL – Add security gates - $51,000

ROSE HILL – Crack seal taxiways and runways - $13,500

SABETHA – Survey, Airport Layout Plan and obstacle evaluation - $285,000

SCOTT CITY – Construct new taxiway connections - $142,080

SMITH CENTER – Resealing concrete joints and remarking Runway 14/32 - $235,155

ST. FRANCIS / CHEYENNE COUNTY – Extend taxiway for new business - $157,500

ST. FRANCIS / CHEYENNE COUNTY – Install light pole with LEDs - $15,750

SYRACUSE – Crack seal asphalt damaged by snow plowing - $18,000

ULYSSES – Rehabilitate Runway 17/35 - $570,000

ULYSSES – Replace runway edge lights - $381,000

WINFIELD – Construct new taxi lanes to new hangars - $288,000

