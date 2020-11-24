Kansas Gas Service gives tips to keep families safe from Carbon Monoxide poisoning

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - November is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month.

Kansas Gas Service says it is sharing tips with Kansans to keep residents safe during Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month.

According to KGS, Carbon monoxide, or CO, is an odorless, colorless and tasteless gas created by incomplete and improper burning of fuel and can happen at any time of the year. It said overexposure could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning, resulting in illness or even death.

KGS said to reduce the probability of carbon monoxide exposure at home to install and maintain a carbon monoxide detector, which is available at most retail and hardware stores. It said to also pay attention to the color of the flames on natural gas appliances. It said a yellow flame instead of a blue one is a warning that an appliance is not working correctly. It said if residents see a yellow flame, to turn off the appliance and call it immediately.

According to KGS, to reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, residents should never use a natural gas range or outdoor space heater inside. It said to also check for proper ventilation of gas appliances and chimney flumes. It said that maintenance is key. It said to clean or replace furnace filters regularly and have a qualified contractor inspect heating equipment and natural gas appliances each year.

KGS said the symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure are as follows:

Flu-like symptoms

Headache

Dizziness

Ringing in the ears

Fatigue

Vomiting

KGS said if residents experience any of these symptoms or suspect the presence of carbon monoxide in their homes, to immediately leave and call 911 to request medical assistance.

For more information on carbon monoxide, click here.

