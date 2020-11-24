Kansas awarded State of Excellence in Education, Training for neonatal abstinence syndrome
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has achieved the State of Excellence in Education and Training award for neonatal abstinence syndrome.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it is pleased to announce that the Vermont Oxford Network has awarded the state of Kansas the “State of Excellence in Education and Training for Infants and Families Affected by Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome” designation. It said the state is only the second state to receive the designation.
According to the KDHE, the award is received as a partnership between it and the Kansas Perinatal Quality Collaborative and supported by VON, with the goal to standardize care for infants and families affected by neonatal abstinence syndrome. It said the award recognizes that at least 85% of multidisciplinary care teams participating in the Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Collaborative: Improving Care to Improve Outcomes” completed universal training for the care of NAS.
The KDHE said NAS is a drug withdrawal syndrome experienced by infants that are exposed to opioids while still in the uterus. It said those born with NAS are more likely to have respiratory complications, feeding difficulty, low birth weight and extended hospital stays.
According to the KDHE, it partnered with KPQC and VON to provide 33 birth centers universal training meant to standardize care policies. It said the collaborative approach to the training included rapid cycle distribution of current evidence-based practices to the network. It said the approach has been proven to reduce the length of hospital stans and length of pharmacologic treatments while increasing family satisfaction.
The KDHE said the 31 birth centers to be recognized as VON Centers of Excellence include the following:
- AdventHealth Ottawa, Ottawa
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Merriam
- Allen County Regional Hospital, Iola
- Ascension Via Christi-Manhattan, Manhattan
- Ascension Via Christi-St. Joseph, Wichita
- Citizens Medical Center, Colby
- Community Healthcare System, Onaga
- Community Memorial Healthcare, Marysville
- Geary Community Hospital, Junction City
- Hays Medical Center, Hays
- Hiawatha Community Hospital, Hiawatha
- Hutchison Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson
- Kansas Midwives Alliance
- Kearny County Hospital, Lakin
- Labette Health, Parsons
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital, Lawrence
- Memorial Health System-Abilene, Abilene
- Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park
- Nemaha Valley Community Hospital, Seneca
- Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, Chanute
- Newman Regional Health, Emporia
- Olathe Medical Center, Olathe
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Overland Park
- Rooks County Health Center, Plainville
- Salina Regional Health Center, Salina
- Southwest Medical Center, Liberal
- Stormont Vail Health, Topeka
- University of Kansas Health System, Kansas City
- University of Kansas Health System-St. Francis, Topeka
- Wesley Medical Center, Wichita
- Western Plains Medical Center, Dodge City
