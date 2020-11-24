Kansas awarded State of Excellence in Education, Training for neonatal abstinence syndrome

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has achieved the State of Excellence in Education and Training award for neonatal abstinence syndrome.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it is pleased to announce that the Vermont Oxford Network has awarded the state of Kansas the “State of Excellence in Education and Training for Infants and Families Affected by Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome” designation. It said the state is only the second state to receive the designation.

According to the KDHE, the award is received as a partnership between it and the Kansas Perinatal Quality Collaborative and supported by VON, with the goal to standardize care for infants and families affected by neonatal abstinence syndrome. It said the award recognizes that at least 85% of multidisciplinary care teams participating in the Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Collaborative: Improving Care to Improve Outcomes” completed universal training for the care of NAS.

The KDHE said NAS is a drug withdrawal syndrome experienced by infants that are exposed to opioids while still in the uterus. It said those born with NAS are more likely to have respiratory complications, feeding difficulty, low birth weight and extended hospital stays.

According to the KDHE, it partnered with KPQC and VON to provide 33 birth centers universal training meant to standardize care policies. It said the collaborative approach to the training included rapid cycle distribution of current evidence-based practices to the network. It said the approach has been proven to reduce the length of hospital stans and length of pharmacologic treatments while increasing family satisfaction.

The KDHE said the 31 birth centers to be recognized as VON Centers of Excellence include the following:

AdventHealth Ottawa, Ottawa

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Merriam

Allen County Regional Hospital, Iola

Ascension Via Christi-Manhattan, Manhattan

Ascension Via Christi-St. Joseph, Wichita

Citizens Medical Center, Colby

Community Healthcare System, Onaga

Community Memorial Healthcare, Marysville

Geary Community Hospital, Junction City

Hays Medical Center, Hays

Hiawatha Community Hospital, Hiawatha

Hutchison Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson

Kansas Midwives Alliance

Kearny County Hospital, Lakin

Labette Health, Parsons

Lawrence Memorial Hospital, Lawrence

Memorial Health System-Abilene, Abilene

Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital, Seneca

Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, Chanute

Newman Regional Health, Emporia

Olathe Medical Center, Olathe

Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Overland Park

Rooks County Health Center, Plainville

Salina Regional Health Center, Salina

Southwest Medical Center, Liberal

Stormont Vail Health, Topeka

University of Kansas Health System, Kansas City

University of Kansas Health System-St. Francis, Topeka

Wesley Medical Center, Wichita

Western Plains Medical Center, Dodge City

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.