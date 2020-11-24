Kansas announces grants to address gaps in early childhood care, education

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced over $2.1 million in grants in order to help address gaps in early childhood care and education.

Governor Laura Kelly says she announced over $2.1 million in grant funding will head to 59 ‘All in for Kansas Kids’ Quality Subgrants. She said the grants help communities, services, childcare providers and other early childhood champions address needs and gaps in early childhood care and education through locally-driven ideas and approaches.

According to Gov. Kelly, grantees and childcare providers from throughout the state will use their awards to develop and implement new practices that help kids and families in their communities thrive. She said over 140 applications were submitted and each focused on addressing gaps in access, availability and quality of childcare, as well as community-level support for families.

“Investing in early childhood care and education system is one of the best ways we can improve outcomes for Kansas families and communities,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “As we continue to rebuild our state’s foundation, supporting our kids’ development from Day One will boost our communities, help recruit businesses, and encourage those in our current and future workforces to stay in the places they grew up.”

Gov. Kelly said funding for the subgrants was made possible by the federal Preschool Development Birth Through Five Renewal Grant, which is a 3-year grant that was awarded to Kansas in April of 2020. She said many funded projects will get multi-year support that aligns with the federal grant to create long-term and sustainable changes.

According to Gov. Kelly, the work is being guided by the All in for Kansas Kids Strategic Plan, mapping the state’s future direction for early childhood. She said grantees responded to findings from statewide needs assessments that were conducted in 2019. SHe said over 6,100 Kansans elevated a range of challenges becoming the focus of the grant award categories: child care access, rural child care, connecting families to services, kindergarten readiness and quality of care.

Gov. Kelly said grantees were awarded from all regions of the state, including targeted supports to help expand access to quality childcare in communities like Leoti, Washington, Independence, St. Francis, Valley Falls, Ness City, and Ellsworth, and in Thomas, Finney, Sumner, and Allen Counties. She said grants will also support regional efforts to bridge gaps for families in counties around sprawling communities like Lawrence, Wichita, Kansas City and Emporia.

“Kansans across the state recognize the importance of providing their children with the best start in life possible,” Melissa Rooker, executive director of the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund, said. “We are pleased to support local early childhood care and education experts and provide financial resources to allow them to implement community-driven strategies.”

For more information on the programs, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.