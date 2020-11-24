Gun sales soaring, majority of first-time buyers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gun sales surged this year. Some current buyers say they’re concerned President-elect Joe Biden will pursue laws making it tougher to buy weapons.

According to the FBI, federal background checks passed an all-time high of 32 million for the year in October.

One local store owner says their sales increased over the last couple of months.

”We’re going down a track of history that we’ve never experienced in all the years,” owner of Topeka’s Gun Garage, Frank McMillin emphasized.

Topeka’s Gun Garage says this year’s sales spike is driven by first-time buyers.

“Most of the guns, a lot of the guns we’re selling, probably 50 - 60 percent are first time home gun owners,” McMillin explained. “A lot of them don’t want to carry it, they want it for their house protection.”

“A lot of women, there are first time, there are a lot of couples that are doing it together, but majority I got women coming in and shooting,” he added.

A recent report shows 58 percent of new buyers are African Americans, and 40 percent are women.

“People never even thought about owning guns are buying them and taking lessons,” McMillin emphasized. “That’s why we’re having ammo shortage because we have 8 million new shooters.”

In early November, President-elect Joe Biden tweeted support for a new assault weapons ban.

McMillin says some buyers have expressed their concerns.

“They actually truly believe he’s going to try to ban guns, they feel like he’s going to defund the police,” McMillin explained. “I just think people are unease at the way the world is going right now.”

“Do you know how many millions of jobs we would lose in america from that pass? It would kill tons of states would be impact traumatically,” he added.

13 News asked viewers on Facebook whether they would favor banning assault weapons, some viewers said they supported it, but they did not feel comfortable going on camera to express their perspective.

