Government re-sets execution date for Kansas woman convicted of killing woman, stealing baby

Lisa Montgomery, left, and Bobbie Jo Stinnett, right.
Lisa Montgomery, left, and Bobbie Jo Stinnett, right.(CBS News)
By Associated Press and Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP/WIBW) - The U.S. government now plans to execute the first female inmate in almost six decades just days before President-elect Joe Biden, an opponent of the death penalty, takes office.

Attorneys for Lisa Montgomery said Monday the Justice Department rescheduled her execution for Jan. 12. Biden’s inauguration comes Jan. 20.

A federal judge in Washington had delayed the December execution of Montgomery because her lawyers tested positive for the novel coronavirus after visiting her behind bars. The delay was meant to allow her attorneys to recover from the virus and file a clemency petition on her behalf.

Montgomery was convicted of strangling Bobbie Jo Stinnett to death at a Missouri home in December 2004, and cutting Stinnett’s unborn baby from her body. Prosecutors say Montgomery befriended her over the internet, and said she was coming from Kansas to purchase a puppy.

Authorities say Montgomery then brought the baby back to her home in Melvern, Kansas, and tried to pass it off as her own. They say she later confessed to the killing and abduction.

The execution is slated to take place at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana.

