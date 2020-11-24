Gov. Kelly proclaims November as Native American Indian Heritage Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has proclaimed November as Native American Indian Heritage Month.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has proclaimed November as Native American Indian Heritage Month and is encouraging Kansans to strive to learn more about the rich and diverse cultures of the four tribes of Kansas.

“Native American Indian Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories, and to acknowledge the important contributions of American Indians and indigenous peoples,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “The Kansas tribes are valuable partners to the State, and to the communities and economies near their reservations.”

According to Gov. Kelly, there are over 570 federally recognized tribes in the nation, and Kansas was once home to many American Indian tribes. She said some of the Tribes considered to be native to present-day Kansas include the Arapaho, Cheyenne, Comanche, Kansa, Kiowa, Osage, Pawnee and the Wichita.

Gov. Kelly also said Kansas was inhabited by many emigrant tribes. She said emigrant Indians are those who had been moved to a new geographic region after being displaced from their original homelands.

According to Gov. Kelly, almost 30 tribes were given land in the Kansas Territory with the assurance of the federal government that they would not be moved again. However, the Kansas Territory was opened for settlement in 1854 and once again the tribes were forced to move off the land.

Gov. Kelly said Kansas is now home to the following four Indian tribes:

The Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska located in White Cloud, KS

The Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas located in Horton, KS

The Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation located in Mayetta, KS

The Sac and Fox Nation of Missouri in Kansas and Nebraska located in Reserve, KS

Gov. Kelly said each tribe has a rich history and works to maintain their own language, ceremonies and customs. She said while it is easy to view the tribes from a historic lens by visiting museums and reading history books, it is important to remember that the tribes are also modern sovereign governments, as well as citizens of Kansas.

To learn more about Native American Indian history, click here.

To view the full proclamation, click here.

