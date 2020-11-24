Gov. Kelly makes administration appointments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced new administration appointments.

Governor Laura Kelly says she made new appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions on Tuesday.

Governor’s Behavioral Health Services Planning Council

Gov. Kelly said the purpose of the council is to advise her on adult, adolescent and children services issues as well as review the Block Grant Plan and make recommendations, serve as an advocate for adults with a serious mental illness and children with serious emotional disturbance as well as those with mental illnesses or substance use disorders and to monitor, review and evaluate the allocation and adequacy of services within the state.

Clara Valadares Kientz, Wamego

Kansas-Colorado Arkansas River Compact Administration

Gov. Kelly said this administration settles existing disputes and removes causes of future disputes between the states of Colorado and Kansas concerning the Arkansas River and its control, conservation and utilization for irrigation and other beneficial purposes. She said it also equitably divides and apportions between the states the waters of the river and their utilization as well as the benefits arising from the construction, operation and maintenance by the U.S. of John Martin Reservoir Project for water conservation purposes.

Earl Lewis, Topeka

Kansas-Oklahoma Arkansas Basin Compact Commission

Gov. Kelly said the purpose of this commission is to facilitate the cooperation of the appropriate agencies in Kansas and Oklahoma to the Arkansas River Basin and enforcement of water law and allotments.

Earl Lewis, Topeka

Real Estate Appraisal Board

Gov. Kelly said this board regulates real estate appraiser’s license, provides access to appraiser education resources and informs appraisers of industry news.

Scott Brown, Gem (reappointment)

Fred Samuelson, Wichita (reappointment)

State Library of Kansas Board

Gov. Kelly said this board is meant to advocate for statewide library services and resources, encourage cooperation among libraries and promote and encourage innovative library services. She said it is also meant to advise and counsel the state librarian on policies and management and the state library strategic plan, review and approve the annual plans of regional systems of cooperating libraries, promote collaboration with the state board of regents ensuring the inclusion of libraries on the KAN-ED network and the continued availability of statewide library resources.

Randy Roberts, Pittsburg

