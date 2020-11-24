Advertisement

Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office closes early Tuesday due to COVID-19

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Geary County Sheriff’s Office will be closing early on Tuesday.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says its front lobby was originally scheduled to be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27, in observance of Thanksgiving. It said that it will now be closing early on Tuesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently quarantining at home. It said the staff member is doing well and all contact tracing is being done by the Geary County Health Department.

The Sheriff’s Office said its front lobby will now be closed from Tuesday, Nov. 24 to Monday, Nov. 30.

