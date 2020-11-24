Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office closes early Tuesday due to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Geary County Sheriff’s Office will be closing early on Tuesday.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says its front lobby was originally scheduled to be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27, in observance of Thanksgiving. It said that it will now be closing early on Tuesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently quarantining at home. It said the staff member is doing well and all contact tracing is being done by the Geary County Health Department.

The Sheriff’s Office said its front lobby will now be closed from Tuesday, Nov. 24 to Monday, Nov. 30.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.