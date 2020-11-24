Former KU forward Cliff Alexander signs with team in South Korea

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas forward Cliff Alexander has signed with the KT Sonic Boom in South Korea.

Alexander played basketball overseas last season in France with team Le Mans. He averaged 9.9 points per game and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Back in May 2020, TMZ reported that Alexander was arrested following a traffic violation. He was booked on a felony charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Alexander referenced the violation when tweeting about the news he had signed with the new team.

“Caught a gun charge back in May thought my career was over with and nowlook at god caught huge blessing for my birthday thank you god.” Alexander tweeted.

Caught a gun charge back in May thought my career was over with and now look at god caught huge blessing for my birthday thank you god https://t.co/jbZnel85kp — Cliff Alexander (@CAlexander) November 24, 2020

Alexander was a five-star recruit in the 2014 class. He struggled during his brief time with KU, starting only six games and averaging only 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Alexander declared for the draft but wasn’t selected in the 2015 NBA Draft. He had a brief stay with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.