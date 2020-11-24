Eisenhower Middle School hands out Thanksgiving meal baskets to selected families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eisenhower Middle School is demonstrating the giving spirit by handing out meal baskets for Thanksgiving to selected families in need.

Topeka Public School says Eisenhower Middle School has partnered with SENT, Walmart, Mt. Zion Church and other community members to provide selected families and staff in need with Thanksgiving meal baskets that include everything a family would need to cook a Thanksgiving meal.

According to TPS, each basket is worth around $50 and contains a turkey, ham, stuffing, corn, potatoes, rolls, green bean casserole ingredients and a pumpkin pie.

TPS said school staff will be delivering the baskets on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 11 a.m.

