Downtown Topeka encourages residents to shop small this holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shoppers will be able to take advantage of holiday deals while also staying safe.

Downtown Topeka, Inc., says it is encouraging those in the Topeka area to shop its small businesses downtown this holiday season. It said with Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday fast approaching, Vince Frye, DTI president, and Rhiannon Friedman, incoming DTI president, believe this is the perfect time to start holiday shopping downtown to support many featured small businesses while finding unique holiday gifts.

“Shopping downtown during the holidays has been a long-held tradition by many,” said Frye. “And because this year has brought with it a whole new set of challenges for our small businesses to endure, we can’t think of a better time for shoppers to adopt this tradition, showing their support during this season of peace and goodwill.”

“We also want to encourage citizens and visitors to practice responsible commerce during the pandemic,” said Frye. “This includes ordering carry-out, shopping vendors’ online merchandise, and practicing social distancing and wearing a mask when making those in-person appearances at your favorite small businesses.”

“The week of Black Friday is the unofficial official start to the holiday shopping season and many downtown businesses are offering great deals you don’t want to miss out on,” expressed Rhiannon Friedman, incoming president of Downtown Topeka, Inc. “Whether it be unlocking special discounts for gift cards from Topeka Performing Arts Center, taking advantage of a great offer on a sweet treat at Hazel Hill Chocolate or enjoying special savings days on apparel and more at Ash Boutique, you can shop a variety of options in Downtown Topeka.”

“We’ve heard this message before, but it’s really important to share the significance of shopping small, shopping local this holiday season,” said Friedman. “The impact of keeping your dollars local, especially during this time of the year, goes toward the health of our local economy.”

