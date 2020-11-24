Advertisement

Douglas Co. sees more COVID-19 positive cases from asymptomatic testing events

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health is expecting to see about 20-30 new cases of COVID-19 per day.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health says it is starting to see new positive cases emerge from its asymptomatic testing events that started on Saturday. It said it expects the testing events to add about 20-30 new cases a day to its COVID-19 numbers.

“Our case counts are still high, but they appear to be stabilizing,” Director Dan Partridge said. “These mass testing events are important and will help us to identify people who might be asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 and isolate them to prevent them from spreading it to others, especially those who might be especially vulnerable.”

LDCPH said it will update its School Guidance recommendation on Wednesday, due to the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. It said with the holiday, after publishing its numbers on Wednesday, numbers will be updated again on Monday, Nov. 30.

LDCPH said as a reminder, the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people in your immediate household.

