Crews respond to garage fire Tuesday morning north of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews from a pair of area fire departments were responding to an early-morning blaze on Tuesday just north of Topeka.

The fire was reported at 5:01 a.m. Tuesday at a detached garage in the 900 block of N.W. Silverstone. The address is just south and west of N.W. 62nd and Rochester Road.

Crews from both the Soldier and Silver Lake fire departments were on the scene.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.