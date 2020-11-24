Advertisement

Crews respond to garage fire Tuesday morning north of Topeka

Crews from the Soldier Township Fire Department and Silver Lake Fire Department responded to an early-morning garage fire on Tuesday in the 900 block of N.W. Silverstone, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews from a pair of area fire departments were responding to an early-morning blaze on Tuesday just north of Topeka.

The fire was reported at 5:01 a.m. Tuesday at a detached garage in the 900 block of N.W. Silverstone. The address is just south and west of N.W. 62nd and Rochester Road.

Crews from both the Soldier and Silver Lake fire departments were on the scene.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

