Community Blood Center encourages donations with Chiefs partnership

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Donors of all blood types can score a free Kansas City Chiefs shirt now through December 4 at the Community Blood Center (CBC) with a donation.

For Sammi Peterson, free gear is just a side perk of donating blood.

“My O negative blood goes for the babies and then it’s universal for anyone else so I try to do what I can to give back,” she said Monday.

Peterson said personal experience shapes why she gives.

“My dad has had to have blood transfusion I’ve had to have a blood transfusion and I know sometimes it’s hard to find that blood fast and quickly so if I can do that little bit to help when it’s needed then I’ll do that.”

Procedures like blood transfusions could be impacted by a blood shortage the CBC has experienced since the start of the pandemic.

“It puts a strain on our healthcare system and our ability to provide lifesaving blood products to our hospitals,” CBC’s Outreach and Communications Coordinator Chelsey Smith said.

“A chronic shortage that has lasted nine almost ten months now is especially crippling especially when the healthcare system is already in overdrive.”

According to Smith, CBC has not had more than four days of blood products since March, which is down from their standard seven day stock.

Additionally, colder months usually see a drop in donors.

“Unfortunately, we’ve been sick all year so that means our blood supply has been chronically short we’re seeing a chronic deficit between what our hospitals need from us and what is actually coming through the doors,” she said.

“If the t-shirt isn’t enough for you it’s patients in your local hospital that’s the reason we need blood donations today tomorrow and in the coming months we need those to skyrocket.”

Smith said CBC understands why people might be hesitant to donate during the pandemic, but assures donors and staff are safe.

“What we often say is that our blood drives and our donor centers are some of the safest places that you can be in public right now we have always belonged to the health care world so we’ve always been a little cleaner more hygienic but we’ve really upped the ante since COVID,” she said.

“That includes social distancing at all our centers enhanced disinfecting protocols masks are worn by donors and staff at all times and temperature checks are done at the door.”

Smith said patients with needs that stretch from COVID-19 and beyond can be helped with a donation.

“There’s a host of patients that existed before COVID and will exist after COVID that require blood transfusions in order to live,” she said.

“The appeal of donating blood right now is that you’re able to save those people you’re able to stand in the gap between life and death and offer them extra time in the world.”

Requirements for donating blood can be found here.

