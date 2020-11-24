1st Judicial District Nominating Commission set to interview nominees for judge vacancy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission will interview nominees for a district judge position.

The 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission says it will meet on Dec. 11, to interview nominees to fill a district judge vacancy in Atchison Co. which will be created by the retirement of Judge Robert Bednar on Jan. 11.

The Commission said it is composed of Atchison and Leavenworth counties.

According to the Commission, it will meet on Friday, Dec. 11, at 8:30 a.m. and interviews will begin at 9 a.m. at the Leavenworth Judicial Center, 601 S. 3rd St.

The Commission said interviews are open to the public and it will announce if any changes will be made to how the meetings will operate due to COVID-19.

According to the Commission, residents that attend the interviews will be required to follow public health requirements set out in Supreme Court administrative orders. It said these include answering questions at check-in about symptoms of or possible exposure to COVID-19, wearing a face mask while in the building and maintaining six feet of social distancing.

The Commission said the interview schedule is as follows:

9 a.m. Jonathan Haig Gregor, attorney, Basehor

9:30 a.m. Douglas Max Tschauder, attorney, Atchison

10 a.m. John Robert Kurth, attorney, city attorney for Nortonville, municipal judge for Elwood, and Kickapoo tribal prosecutor, Atchison

10:30 a.m. Break

10:45 a.m. Pamela Campbell Burton, attorney, Leavenworth

11:15 a.m. John J. Bryant Jr., attorney, Kansas City, Kansas

11:45 a.m. Keyta Diane Kelly, attorney, Tonganoxie

12:15 p.m. Break for lunch

1:15 p.m. Andrew E. Werring, attorney, Atchison

1:45 p.m. Amy Crawford, attorney, Salina

2:15 p.m. Michael G. Jones, attorney, Lansing



The Commission said nominees for district judge are required to be at least 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to practice in the state and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years and a resident of the district at the time of taking and while holding office.

According to the Commission, it will interview nominees and then choose from three to five names to send to Governor Laura Kelly who will then have 60 days to choose the new judge according to statutory qualification and residency requirements.

The Commission said after serving one year in office, the new judge will have to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to stay in the position and if retained will serve a four-year term.

The 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission said it is composed of Justice Eric Rosen as the nonvoting chair, Julia Clem of Atchison, Rosemary Nies of Atchison, Todd Thompson of Basehor, G. Ronald Bates Jr. of Leavenworth, Mark Preisinger of Leavenworth, Kevin Reardon of Leavenworth, Lois Meadows of Tonganoxie and Geoffrey Sonntag of Tonganoxie.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.