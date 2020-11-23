Wichita man arrested after Sunday night police chase in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 28-year-old man is behind bars on Monday following his arrest Sunday night after a police chase in East Topeka, authorities said.

The arrested man w as identified as Dustin G. Werick, 28, of Wichita.

According to Shawnee County sheriff’s spokeswoman Deputy Abigail Christian, the incident that led to Werick’s apprehension began around 9:30 p.m. Sunday near S.W. 29th and Van Buren.

Christian said a Shawnee County sheriff’s deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a 1999 Toyota Camry at that location for a registration violation.

Rather than pulling over, the driver -- later identified as Werick -- took off, initiating a pursuit through the Highland Park area of East Topeka.

Christian said the deputy performed a “controlled vehicle intervention maneuver” in the 3300 block of S.E. Indiana Avenue that ended the vehicle pursuit.

Werick then fled the scene on foot. A K9 deputy arrived a short time later and was able to locate the Werick, who was hiding nearby.

Werick was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; felony fleeing and eluding; no insurance; driving with a suspended license; traffic voloationos; and registration violations.

No injuries were reported, and the incident remains under investigation.

