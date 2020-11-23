Advertisement

Two people seriously injured in Reno County motorcycle crash

Generic motorcycle crash photo.
Generic motorcycle crash photo.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon when the motorcycle they were on crashed in Reno County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:31 p.m. Sunday just east of K-96 highway and Halstead Road, about 5 miles southeast of Hutchinson.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle was eastbound on K-96 when its rear tire deflated. The rider lost control of the motorcycle, which slid off the roadway into the median.

The rider, Daniel S. Darrow, 48, and a passenger, Kelly J. Darrow, 50, both of Wichita, were taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with serious injuries. The patrol said both were wearing their helmets.

