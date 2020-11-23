Topeka man seriously injured in rollover crash in Douglas County

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning on the Kansas Turnpike in Douglas County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:22 a.m. Sunday on the westbound on-ramp to Interstate 70 near the East Lawrence interchange on the turnpike.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche was merging onto westbond I-70 from an on-ramp when the vehicle left the roadway to the right.

The patrol said the driver over-corrected and the vehicle rolled, coming to reset on its side in the exit lane.

The driver, identified as Mycheal Brown, 35, of Topeka, was ejected from the vehicle, the patrol said.

Brown was transpported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., with what were described as serious injuries.

The patrol said Brown, who was alone in the vehicle, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

