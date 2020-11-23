Topeka man arrested in Holton after short vehicle pursuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officials say he was caught driving a stolen vehicle in Holton early Sunday morning.

Sheriff Tim Morse says Rashone Christopher Terrell, 37, was arrested after leading authorities on a short vehicle pursuit that ended in the 600 block of Ohio.

Ahead of the attempted traffic stop, Morse said his office had received reports of a suspicious person and vehicle around 5th and Pennsylvania Street around 5 a.m.

Morse said the car Terrell was driving had been stolen out of the Stormont Vail Parking lot.

Terrell was booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of stolen property, fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, and driving while suspended.

Morse said he also was wanted on outstanding Shawnee County warrants.

