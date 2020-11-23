Advertisement

Salina man arrested in Manhattan after chase

police chase
police chase(wcax)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man was arrested in rural Manhattan after leading police on a chase on Highway 24 Sunday evening.

Around 4:15 pm, a St. George Police officer was on patrol in the 700 block of E. First Street in St. George when he noticed a vehicle speeding and passing in a no passing zone. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled, nearly hitting a group of children playing in the street.

The pursuit lasted about 20 minutes and reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour on Highway 24 before coming to an end near Blue River Rd. and Dyer Rd. in Manhattan, when the driver made an attempt to avoid Stop Sticks and was rammed by the St. George officer.

The driver, John Cox of Salina, was arrested and taken to the Pottawatomie County Jail on multiple charges, including Flee or attempt to elude, Aggravated endangering a child, Reckless Driving and several other traffic offenses.

