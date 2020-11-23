Riley Co. issues new health order requiring masks in all public spaces

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs has issued a new Local Health Order that will go into effect at 11:59 pm on November 24.

“We are seeing a lot of community spread in Riley County, and it was clear that a county-wide mask mandate was needed.” said Gibbs. “All aspects of the previous order, including requirements for bars and restaurants, will remain in place.”

The key aspect of the new order is that masks are required to be worn in any public space within the county. A “public space” is defined as any indoor or outdoor area open to the public. It does not include private residential property or private offices not open to customers or visitors. Masks are not required in outdoor public spaces if people can stay six feet apart.

No fines will be given to those who violate the mask order. The gathering size limit in the county is still 50; large events or gatherings with over 50 people are required to apply for an event permit with the Riley County Health Department at least two weeks before the event.

For more information about Riley County’s response to COVID-19, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.