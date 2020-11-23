Advertisement

Riley Co. issues new health order requiring masks in all public spaces

(WEAU)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs has issued a new Local Health Order that will go into effect at 11:59 pm on November 24.

“We are seeing a lot of community spread in Riley County, and it was clear that a county-wide mask mandate was needed.” said Gibbs. “All aspects of the previous order, including requirements for bars and restaurants, will remain in place.”

The key aspect of the new order is that masks are required to be worn in any public space within the county. A “public space” is defined as any indoor or outdoor area open to the public. It does not include private residential property or private offices not open to customers or visitors. Masks are not required in outdoor public spaces if people can stay six feet apart.

No fines will be given to those who violate the mask order. The gathering size limit in the county is still 50; large events or gatherings with over 50 people are required to apply for an event permit with the Riley County Health Department at least two weeks before the event.

For more information about Riley County’s response to COVID-19, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Kansas Sheriffs are looking for a suspect of an armed robbery.
Two suspects from Saturday armed robberies in custody
Some Shawnee Co. bars and restaurants caught staying open despite new health order
Topeka woman in custody following late morning pursuit, standoff
Stormont Vail
Topeka’s Stormont Vail requests emergency staffing assistance from the state
A 35-year-old Topeka man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle, rollover crash Sunday...
Topeka man seriously injured in rollover crash in Douglas County

Latest News

Coronavirus update.
Riley Co. has 271 new cases of COVID-19
The emergency room at Mercy Health-St. Vincent's Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
Kansas reports new high for COVID-19 cases, begins tracking ER visits
Dana Chandler (WIBW)
Judge turns aside Chandler claim she faces double jeopardy
City of Topeka launches Operation COVID-19 Basic Needs Assistance Program