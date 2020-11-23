Riley Co. has 271 new cases of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has 271 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

Most of the new cases were identified during the two free testing events held the previous week, where nearly 1,500 participants were swabbed. Some results from the testing events are still pending. Anyone who participated us advised to keep their phone nearby if they have not yet been contacted.

Due to Thanksgiving, free testing will not be held this Thursday. The next county testing date is December 3.

