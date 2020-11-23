Advertisement

Riley Co. has 271 new cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus update.
Coronavirus update.(MGN)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has 271 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

Most of the new cases were identified during the two free testing events held the previous week, where nearly 1,500 participants were swabbed. Some results from the testing events are still pending. Anyone who participated us advised to keep their phone nearby if they have not yet been contacted.

Due to Thanksgiving, free testing will not be held this Thursday. The next county testing date is December 3.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Kansas Sheriffs are looking for a suspect of an armed robbery.
Two suspects from Saturday armed robberies in custody
Some Shawnee Co. bars and restaurants caught staying open despite new health order
Topeka woman in custody following late morning pursuit, standoff
Stormont Vail
Topeka’s Stormont Vail requests emergency staffing assistance from the state
A 35-year-old Topeka man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle, rollover crash Sunday...
Topeka man seriously injured in rollover crash in Douglas County

Latest News

Riley Co. issues new health order requiring masks in all public spaces
The emergency room at Mercy Health-St. Vincent's Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
Kansas reports new high for COVID-19 cases, begins tracking ER visits
Dana Chandler (WIBW)
Judge turns aside Chandler claim she faces double jeopardy
City of Topeka launches Operation COVID-19 Basic Needs Assistance Program