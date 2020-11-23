Rick Barnes tests positive for COVID-19, Vols basketball activities suspended

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vols basketball activities have been suspended after Head Coach Rick Barnes tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the University of Tennessee.

Multiple other Tier 1 staffers also tested positive for the virus, but the release did not identify them or specify how many.

The release said “Tier 1″ includes “coaches, student-athletes, team managers and support staff.”

The positive results are from tests conducted on Sunday. The program was being retested on Monday.

UT says the program is following protocol for the positive cases.

An update on this week’s Volunteer Classic games is expected to be released by Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.