Advertisement

REPORTS: Former K-State hooper Xavier Sneed signs with Charlotte Hornets

Kansas State forward Xavier Sneed (20) drives past TCU guard Desmond Bane (1) during the second...
Kansas State forward Xavier Sneed (20) drives past TCU guard Desmond Bane (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Sneed scored 18 points in the game. Kansas State defeated TCU 65-55. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Reports say that former Kansas State forward Xavier Sneed has reached a deal with an NBA team.

Yahoo Sports NBA Insider Chris Haynes says that Sneed has “reached an agreement with the Charlotte Hornets.”

Sneed ended his career with the Wildcats after the 2019-20 season with over 100 starts under his belt. He became the seventh Wildcat ever to finish their career Top 15 in both career scoring (1,463/11th) and career rebounding (612/14th). Sneed also became one of the best long distance shooters in the schools history. The forward from St. Louis, Mo ranks fourth in career made threes with 216. He also finished in the Top 15 in program history in 12 other career categories.

Sneed averaged 10.7 ppg throughout his Wildcat career.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Kansas Sheriffs are looking for a suspect of an armed robbery.
Two suspects from Saturday armed robberies in custody
Some Shawnee Co. bars and restaurants caught staying open despite new health order
Topeka woman in custody following late morning pursuit, standoff
Stormont Vail
Topeka’s Stormont Vail requests emergency staffing assistance from the state
A 35-year-old Topeka man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle, rollover crash Sunday...
Topeka man seriously injured in rollover crash in Douglas County

Latest News

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes watches the action in the second half of an NCAA college...
Rick Barnes tests positive for COVID-19, Vols basketball activities suspended
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts before an NFL football game, Sunday...
Chiefs narrowly edge out Raiders, winning 35-31
Robert Streb, center, his wife Maggie Streb, left, and his caddie Steve Catlin, right,...
Streb wins again at Sea Island; Kim takes 2nd in row on LPGA
Washburn men's basketball held youth camps for children grades 2-8.
Clausing logs career-night as Ichabods win 73-62