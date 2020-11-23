REPORTS: Former K-State hooper Xavier Sneed signs with Charlotte Hornets

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Reports say that former Kansas State forward Xavier Sneed has reached a deal with an NBA team.

Yahoo Sports NBA Insider Chris Haynes says that Sneed has “reached an agreement with the Charlotte Hornets.”

Sneed ended his career with the Wildcats after the 2019-20 season with over 100 starts under his belt. He became the seventh Wildcat ever to finish their career Top 15 in both career scoring (1,463/11th) and career rebounding (612/14th). Sneed also became one of the best long distance shooters in the schools history. The forward from St. Louis, Mo ranks fourth in career made threes with 216. He also finished in the Top 15 in program history in 12 other career categories.

Sneed averaged 10.7 ppg throughout his Wildcat career.

Undrafted free agent Xavier Sneed out of Kansas State has reached an agreement with the Charlotte Hornets, @Gary_Durrant tells Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.