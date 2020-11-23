Pottawatomie Co. opting out of Governor’s mask mandate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Commission has unanimously voted to opt out of Governor Laura Kelly’s statewide mask mandate, according to KMAN Radio.

The commission says that while it has opted out of Kelly’s specific mandate, county residents are still recommended to abide by health guidelines. Individual cities are still allowed to implement their own mask orders.

