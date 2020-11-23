Advertisement

Pottawatomie Co. opting out of Governor’s mask mandate

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Commission has unanimously voted to opt out of Governor Laura Kelly’s statewide mask mandate, according to KMAN Radio.

The commission says that while it has opted out of Kelly’s specific mandate, county residents are still recommended to abide by health guidelines. Individual cities are still allowed to implement their own mask orders.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Kansas Sheriffs are looking for a suspect of an armed robbery.
Two suspects from Saturday armed robberies in custody
Some Shawnee Co. bars and restaurants caught staying open despite new health order
Topeka woman in custody following late morning pursuit, standoff
Stormont Vail
Topeka’s Stormont Vail requests emergency staffing assistance from the state
A 35-year-old Topeka man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle, rollover crash Sunday...
Topeka man seriously injured in rollover crash in Douglas County

Latest News

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance in locating a...
Pott. Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying vehicle involved in burglaries
The emergency room at Mercy Health-St. Vincent's Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
Kansas reports new high for COVID-19 cases, begins tracking ER visits
police chase
Salina man arrested in Manhattan after chase
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment Bureau of Waste Management has announced the...
KDHE Calendar Contest winners announced