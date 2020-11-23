Advertisement

Pott. Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying vehicle involved in burglaries

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance in locating a...
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance in locating a vehicle involved in several burglaries in the town of Emmett.(PCSO)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance in locating a vehicle involved in several burglaries in the town of Emmett.

The Sheriff’s Office says it’s received seven reports of stolen items, including firearms, this month. Total loss is estimated at $1,800. The vehicle in the photo was identified in the area at the time of the burglaries.

Anyone that may have information about the burglaries or the vehicle pictured above is asked to call Detective Rob Gordon at 785-457-3353.

