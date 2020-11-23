Pott. Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying vehicle involved in burglaries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance in locating a vehicle involved in several burglaries in the town of Emmett.

The Sheriff’s Office says it’s received seven reports of stolen items, including firearms, this month. Total loss is estimated at $1,800. The vehicle in the photo was identified in the area at the time of the burglaries.

Anyone that may have information about the burglaries or the vehicle pictured above is asked to call Detective Rob Gordon at 785-457-3353.

