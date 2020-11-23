Monday forecast: A rainy start to the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On and off rain showers are the big weather story to begin the week. The highest chance for more widespread rain will be late Tuesday into Tuesday night however hit and miss showers will occur as early as Monday morning.

The timing of this morning’s precipitation is key with temperatures in the 20s for many spots so that is a concern for freezing rain if precipitation moves in early. It would be a short lived concern with temperature warming quickly above freezing a couple hours after sunrise.

After the storm system to begin the week, the 8 day shows dry conditions by Wednesday however there is a chance for precipitation this weekend. Mainly Sunday into Sunday night with one model indicating a rain/snow mix however the other model is completely dry so will wait until there’s more consistency in the models before placing a rain/snow mix into the forecast this weekend.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Cloudy with scattered rain showers throughout the day. Highs will be close to the low 40s north of I-70 and upper 40s south of I-70. Winds SE 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Hit and miss showers continue with lows only dropping in the upper 30s-low 40s potentially warming after midnight. Winds SE/S 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: A better chance of rain compared to Monday with highs in the 50s. Winds S 15-30 mph.

Rain continues into Tuesday night and other than a few stray showers Wednesday morning, most of the day will be dry with decreasing clouds and highs in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Thanksgiving Day will be very nice (likely the nicest day of the week) with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Cooler weather returns Friday with highs closer to the low 50s. This weekend will be in the 40s and 50s and again monitoring the potential for precipitation on Sunday. IF the model producing the wintry mix is the one we lean toward as a forecast, highs in the 30s on Sunday are not out of the question.

Taking Action:

Rain is likely through early Wednesday morning. The highest chance of widespread rain is late Tuesday into Tuesday night so don’t be surprised if you get very little if any rain beforehand as the rain showers will be more hit and miss across the area. T-storms are also possible especially Tuesday into Tuesday night.

Thanksgiving is looking great for following CDC guidelines and being outdoors if you do plan on having a small gathering.

Monitor the forecast for this weekend as one of the models is indicating precipitation and potential accumulating snow on Sunday. Right now confidence is too low to put it in the 8 day but high enough to be aware and prepare just in case.



