Mannheim Steamroller coming to Topeka in 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The best-selling Christmas recording artist of all time will be making a Topeka appearance during the holiday season in 2021, it was announced Monday.

Mannheim Steamroller is set to perform its annual holiday concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the Stormont Vail Events Center, near S.W. 19th and Topeka Boulevard.

Tickets will go on salae Friday, Dec. 4, at the Stormont Vail Events Center box office, more than a year before the concert date.

While 2020 was the first year the group was unable to tour in 35 years because of the coronavirus, 2021 will reunite group and its long-time fans.

Chip Davis, founder of Mannheim Steamroller, announced the group will once again bring their annual holiday concert tour to fans throughout the country in 2021.

Davis’ hallmark tour will begin on Nov. 16th, 2021, and run through Dec. 30, 2021.

Two traveling ensembles will hold performances in cities across the country.

“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour,” Davis said in a news release. “Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work.

“Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year and we can’t wait to see them again in 2021.”

According to the news release, Davis founded his own record label, American Gramaphone, which became one of the industry’s largest independent record labels. A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums, 30 million in the Christmas genre. The group’s holiday CDs have become synonymous with Christmas and occupy top positions on Billboard’s Seasonal Chart every year.

For more information and a complete list of tour dates, visit:

http://www.mannheimsteamroller.com/2019-mannheim-steamroller-tour/

